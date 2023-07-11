News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

US probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven

FILE - The Ford logo is seen on signage at a Ford dealership, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. U.S. auto...
FILE - The Ford logo is seen on signage at a Ford dealership, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.

The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers 346,000 Escapes from the 2020 and 2021 model years.

The agency says in documents posted Tuesday on its website that it has 118 complaints that spot welds in a door assembly bracket can fail. Investigators contacted some of the owners and found 25 reports of minor injuries.

Many reported a popping noise when they opened the door as a bracket begins to separate. The agency says continued use could dislodge the door, and it could fail to latch when closed.

Ford says it’s working with the agency to support the investigation.

NHTSA says the probe will determine whether the problem creates an unreasonable risk to highway safety. The agency could seek a recall.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of a wildfire burning between Coloma and Wautoma. Monday, July 10, 2023.
DNR has 400-acre Coloma wildfire 99% contained
The Northwoods League announces the passing of umpire Conor McKenzie in a tragic car accident...
Northwoods League umpire killed in Waushara County weekend crash
First Alert Weather Day for Monday late afternoon into the evening.
First Alert Weather Day: Storms end quickly Tuesday morning
Rosholt Fire
Nobody hurt, cause unknown in barn fire in Rosholt
Northwoods League umpire died in crash.
Northwoods League Umpire killed in crash, 2 others injured

Latest News

Bank of America will pay $250 million for doubling up on fees and opening accounts without...
Bank of America to pay $250 million for doubling fees, opening accounts without customer OK, federal agency says
FILE - A bird flies with Mount Everest seen in the background from Namche Bajar, Solukhumbu...
All 6 aboard helicopter carrying Mexican tourists are killed in a crash near Mount Everest in Nepal
Ticket Tuesday Winner - 07.11.2023
Mosinee farmers market provides small town vibe and delicious goodies.
Mosinee farmers market provides small town vibe and delicious goodies