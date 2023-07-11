Tickets for Grand Theater’s individual shows went on sale Tuesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Tuesday, individual tickets for all shows in the 23/24 season at the Grand Theater went on sale at 9 a.m.

The Grand Theater’s Executive Director Sean Wright said with 33 shows it’s going to be a fantastic season.

“Our Broadway series is amazing! Mean Girls, the Cher Show, My Fair Lady, Come From Away... all Tony-nominated shows. And we’ve got great music with Air Supply, The Texas Tenors, and comedy with Brian Regan. Plus, family shows! We do have something for everybody this season,” said Wright.

While tickets to individual shows went on sale on July 11, subscribers have been able to purchase tickets for a while. Wright said becoming a subscriber means you purchase tickets to four shows or more. Subscribers can also enjoy free advance ticket exchange privileges.

“We’re up over 800 subscribers already this year, which is the most we’ve had going back five years. So it’s really exciting to see people’s response to the new season,” said Wright.

Subscribers can also enjoy free advance ticket exchange privileges. Plus they can pay for subscriptions in six, interest-free payments.

Order online at www.grandtheater.org. Patrons can also call The Grand’s Ticket Office at 715-842-0988, or visit in person at 401 N. Fourth St. in downtown Wausau.

