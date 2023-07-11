News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Tickets for Grand Theater’s individual shows went on sale Tuesday

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Tuesday, individual tickets for all shows in the 23/24 season at the Grand Theater went on sale at 9 a.m.

The Grand Theater’s Executive Director Sean Wright said with 33 shows it’s going to be a fantastic season.

“Our Broadway series is amazing! Mean Girls, the Cher Show, My Fair Lady, Come From Away... all Tony-nominated shows. And we’ve got great music with Air Supply, The Texas Tenors, and comedy with Brian Regan. Plus, family shows! We do have something for everybody this season,” said Wright.

While tickets to individual shows went on sale on July 11, subscribers have been able to purchase tickets for a while. Wright said becoming a subscriber means you purchase tickets to four shows or more. Subscribers can also enjoy free advance ticket exchange privileges.

“We’re up over 800 subscribers already this year, which is the most we’ve had going back five years. So it’s really exciting to see people’s response to the new season,” said Wright.

Subscribers can also enjoy free advance ticket exchange privileges. Plus they can pay for subscriptions in six, interest-free payments.

Order online at www.grandtheater.org. Patrons can also call The Grand’s Ticket Office at 715-842-0988, or visit in person at 401 N. Fourth St. in downtown Wausau.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of a wildfire burning between Coloma and Wautoma. Monday, July 10, 2023.
DNR has 400-acre Coloma wildfire 99% contained
The Northwoods League announces the passing of umpire Conor McKenzie in a tragic car accident...
Northwoods League umpire killed in Waushara County weekend crash
First Alert Weather Day for Monday late afternoon into the evening.
First Alert Weather Day: Storms end quickly Tuesday morning
Rosholt Fire
Nobody hurt, cause unknown in barn fire in Rosholt
Northwoods League umpire died in crash.
Northwoods League Umpire killed in crash, 2 others injured

Latest News

Ticket Tuesday Winner - 07.11.2023
Mosinee farmers market provides small town vibe and delicious goodies.
Mosinee farmers market provides small town vibe and delicious goodies
The Grand Theater's 2023/24 Season Tickets are On Sale interview - 07.11.2023
Mosinee Farmers Market - 07.11.2023