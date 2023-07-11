Square Park in Mosinee promises new garage and mural through grant money

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Mosinee is looking to redesign its City Square Park downtown after it was given a $50,000 ‘Vibrant Spaces Grant Award.’

The goal is to make the area more spacious and add some life to the park. There will be more lighting and a new mural.

It’s been in the works for a while, and the hope is that the lights will bring more foot traffic to the downtown area.

“Even more opportunities for people to get people downtown, to our beautiful downtown area. This obviously is already a beautiful park already, but it can be better because with the overhead lights that we are going to do it can enhance the nighttime experience here,” said Mosinee City Administrator Jeff Gates.

One of the ways Mosinee will be enhancing the space is by transforming a garage.

“The existing garage in the parking lot area is going to be retrofitted into a public pavilion. It will have wall-up glass doors as well as an amplifier sound system and a small stage area that will be used for community events,” added Gates.

Heidi Miller, owner of Created Anew Designs, is creating the mural which will feature fishing and logging, and the community also gets to be involved.

“The ideas from the community as they were kind of providing input on it was to include a small plaque of sorts that explain the symbolism in the murals, so that’s one thing I would like to work towards,” said Miller.

Miller said another goal is to make people more aware of the park.

“I have customers who have come in and until I shared that we were doing this project had no idea that there was a park right next door,” Miller said. “They would come in from across the bridge, they’d visit me, they would go and have no idea.”

The plan is to start these projects sometime this summer, then have them completed next summer.

