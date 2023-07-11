News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Square Park in Mosinee promises new garage and mural through grant money

The $50K Vibrant Spaces Grant Award will be used to add lighting, a mural, and renovate a garage
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Mosinee is looking to redesign its City Square Park downtown after it was given a $50,000 ‘Vibrant Spaces Grant Award.’

The goal is to make the area more spacious and add some life to the park. There will be more lighting and a new mural.

It’s been in the works for a while, and the hope is that the lights will bring more foot traffic to the downtown area.

“Even more opportunities for people to get people downtown, to our beautiful downtown area. This obviously is already a beautiful park already, but it can be better because with the overhead lights that we are going to do it can enhance the nighttime experience here,” said Mosinee City Administrator Jeff Gates.

One of the ways Mosinee will be enhancing the space is by transforming a garage.

“The existing garage in the parking lot area is going to be retrofitted into a public pavilion. It will have wall-up glass doors as well as an amplifier sound system and a small stage area that will be used for community events,” added Gates.

Heidi Miller, owner of Created Anew Designs, is creating the mural which will feature fishing and logging, and the community also gets to be involved.

“The ideas from the community as they were kind of providing input on it was to include a small plaque of sorts that explain the symbolism in the murals, so that’s one thing I would like to work towards,” said Miller.

Miller said another goal is to make people more aware of the park.

“I have customers who have come in and until I shared that we were doing this project had no idea that there was a park right next door,” Miller said. “They would come in from across the bridge, they’d visit me, they would go and have no idea.”

The plan is to start these projects sometime this summer, then have them completed next summer.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire in Coloma burns 400 acres.
830-acre fire In Waushara County now 99% contained
The Northwoods League announces the passing of umpire Conor McKenzie in a tragic car accident...
Northwoods League umpire killed in Waushara County weekend crash
Rosholt Fire
Nobody hurt, cause unknown in barn fire in Rosholt
First Alert Weather Day for Monday late afternoon into the evening.
First Alert Weather Day: Storms end quickly Tuesday morning
Northwoods League umpire died in crash.
Northwoods League Umpire killed in crash, 2 others injured

Latest News

Group peers gathering together for a game of Qwixx.
ROCC Point striving to help people with mental health and substance abuse struggles
Small shower chances return Wednesday morning and again Wednesday night
First Alert Weather: Brief showers return Wednesday and for the rest of the week
City of Mosinee awarded grant to redesign City Square Park
First Alert Weather: Tuesday evening forecast