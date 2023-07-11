News and First Alert Weather App
School board holds regular meeting to discuss rebranding for its school’s

By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - During Monday night’s Wausau School Board meeting, the board discussed the colors to be the same to represent both Wausau East and West. One of the topics Monday night was rebranding the schools in the district.

It’s been nearly five months since the Wausau School Board approved its restructuring plan and they have been working on a plan for what it will officially look like.

In one of the motions, it was to keep the colors red and blue to represent both schools.

Wausau School District Board President Jim Boucher said, “The final thing was to move the mascot out of the picture so we can bring the community in to identify what the mascot should be going forward, we’ve had 80 years of history with one school and we have 53 years with two high schools now we want to bring it back to start a tradition that encapsulates everything”

The restructuring plan is still set to be put into motion by 2025. Both sides know they have a lot to figure out before they get there.

“Now we start getting that input,” Boucher added. “Getting these sub-committees together, bringing the community together, bringing the teachers, athletic directors, the principals, all the way across the board to get their input so it is a community moving forward together.”

Under the proposed plan, grades eight and nine will be in the junior high while grades 10 through 12 in the senior high.

