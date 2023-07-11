Results of Portage County LIFE Report to be released Tuesday

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The results of a survey that provides key data about socioeconomic markers in Portage County will be released during a presentation on Tuesday morning.

The LIFE report stands for ‘Local Indicators for Excellence’. The report is conducted every five years.

The information is obtained through household surveys and listening sessions with key stakeholders in the community. It helps community leaders identify strengths, challenges and priorities to improve life in Portage County.

The presentation will begin at 8 a.m. at the Sentry Theater in Stevens Point.

