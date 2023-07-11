Recently retired Kronenwetter Fire Captain grateful for 52 years of service

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - In 1971, 28-year-old Steve Toboyek was working in a paper mill before signing up to be a part of the newly-developed Kronenwetter Fire Department.

“We were relying on different municipalities,” said Toboyek. “And we had the people here and the men here to start a fire department, and it happened.”

Over the years, he’s seen tremendous growth he could’ve never envisioned seeing.

“We came a long way,” Toboyek said. “We only had one truck, and now we’ve got a ladder truck that we just acquired, 110 footer, it’s amazing.”

Fifty-two years in any occupation is a feat in itself, but for Toboyek, he’s found a simple reason to keep going.

“I just like to help people, that’s why I stayed on, it’s just the way I was brought up,” stated Toboyek. “When I think back to the 52 years, how many firefighters do I go to? 300? 400? 500? I don’t know, but it was a lot.”

Though his service may be done, his grandson Andy is currently a firefighter for the department. Another grandson, Joseph, is waiting in the wings.

“My grandson Andy says, Grandpa, why don’t you stay on a little longer till Joseph gets on, and you both can go to a fire together,” added Toboyek. “And I said, well, I think it’s time for me to hang it up. It’s been a long run, over half a century, I can’t even believe it myself.”

Toboyek is grateful to have left a lasting legacy after decades of dedication.

“All the firefighters that were here, I always tell them what happened years ago back in the day, they just live to hear some of the stories,” Toboyek stated. “Cause it’s things that are unbelievable that happened back then. They’re gonna miss me and I’m gonna miss them.”

Toboyek said above everything else, he’s thankful to be in good health and have made over five decades of memories.

