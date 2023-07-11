News and First Alert Weather App
Rafters use 7-run 6th inning to beat Mallards

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters used a 7-run 6th inning to dominate the Madison Mallards in a 10-5 win on Monday.

The Rafters were started by Brendan Bobo’s sixth home run of the season in the third inning, which was a three-run home run to put the Rafters in front. From there, starting pitcher Josh Howitt threw four shutout innings, lowering his season ERA to a sparkling 0.31.

The Rafters offense was able to tee off on the Mallards bullpen in the sixth, all of them with two outs. Anthony Galason drove in two runs on a double to start the two out rally, then he scored from third base on a single from Jorge De Goti. David Rivera put the punctuation on the inning with a grand slam to cap the seven-run inning.

The Rafters have now scored 26 runs in their last two games after scoring 16 runs in their win on Sunday. They travel to play the Mallards on Tuesday before returning home for a doubleheader against the Rockers on Wednesday.

