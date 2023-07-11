News and First Alert Weather App
Portage County Fair of Amherst to be held July 13-16

Amherst Fair (FILE)
Amherst Fair (FILE)(amherstfair.com)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Thursday, families will have the chance to experience all the exciting things the Portage County Fair has to offer.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. Wristbands are $20 and are good from 6-10 p.m. Gates open even earlier Friday and Saturday with numerous 4-H activities including animal judging. The carnival opens at 5 p.m. on Friday. The parade is at noon. This year’s theme is ‘Small Town Big Fair”. The demolition derby is at 3 p.m. Wristbands are also available on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. for $20. The carnival also opens at noon on Sunday.

Click here for a full list of event details.

The Amherst Fairgrounds are located at 4504 Fairground Road in Amherst.

