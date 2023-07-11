Northwoods YMCA to host Brewers game bus trip July 26

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The YMCA of the Northwoods is hosting a coach bus trip to American Family Field on Wednesday, July 26 to see the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds.

Seats will be in the first base Terrace Box seats. The cost is $140.

The fee includes the bus ride, morning snack, Terrace Box Seats, dinner, fees, and gratuities.

The bus will depart from the Y at 7:30 a.m. and returns around 9:30 p.m.

On the return trip, the bus will stop for dinner at the Fox River Brewing Company in Oshkosh. When registering, place your dinner order. Dinner choices are Crunch Chicken Salad, Beer Cheese Steakburger and fries, or BBQ Pork Sandwich and fries. Iced tea, soda, and coffee are included. Snacks will be provided on the bus and riders can bring a cooler for beverages.

This trip is open to anyone in the community.

Tickets are limited, register by calling the YMCA of the Northwoods at 715-362-9622.

