Mosinee farmers market provides small town vibe and delicious goodies

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’ve been looking for a nice farmers market with a friendly small-town vibe and very delicious goodies, the Mosinee farmers market can help you out.

Hannah Lightfoot sells cookies at the market. She brings dozens of baked goods to River Park each Monday.

“We get to meet a lot of people that we haven’t had a connection with in many years, or we just haven’t met at all. So that’s really nice” said Lightfoot.

Lightfoot has been selling in the market for two years and has a special connection to the town.

“My husband and I grew up here. We attended Mosinee School District, and we moved back after being away for about 10 years. So we love the area so much. And we’re grateful to be a part of the market” said Lightfoot.

Elizabeth Murphy also sells cookies, bread, and other baked goods at the market. This is her first year selling at the Mosinee farmer’s market and there’s one thing that really drew her to selling here.

“Well, the location, honestly, first and foremost, but I’ve also found that the people here are very friendly and considerate,” said Murphy.

The people are what keeps the market going, and the vendors here want others to come to check out the Mosinee farmer’s market to see what makes it special.

The farmer’s market is really looking to grow the number of people who come each week. it’s every Monday from 11 a.m. to sellout, that’s typically around 4:00 p.m. They also have a food truck and lots of good produce.

You have until Oct. 30 to get out to the market. River Park is at 1101 Main Street in Mosinee.

