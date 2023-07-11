Four-year-old raises funds for St. Jude Hospital with lemonade stand

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Josie Slattery, with help from her mom, is one of the many kids across the country raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The ‘Lemonade Stand in July’ fundraiser challenges kids to hold lemonade stands and donate the proceeds to the hospital.

“Our lemonade stand is very simple. Card table, signs, lemonade — very important. We’re a casual lemonade stand,” said Joanna Slattery, Josie’s mom.

The two started the lemonade stand last weekend.

“I like filling up the cups at the lemonade stand,” said Josie when asked about her favorite part of holding the lemonade stand. She also likes talking to customers.

Their goal is to raise $250.

“This is not the greatest location for a business but that is fine,” said Joanna.

That’s beside the point because they’ve already raised $450 to support St. Jude in their mission to find cures.

“Honestly we’re just blessed. We have three healthy kids and we have never had to go through what the kids at St. Jude have, or their families. I just believe that when you are given so much you need to give to others,” said Joanna.

This was their soft opening and they might try other locations in the area throughout the month. They just have to keep up with the demand, and Josie does like to drink the lemonade herself.

Josie may only be four years old, but she’s been the one asking her mom to put out her lemonade stand.

“We’re very proud of Josie and all the work she’s done with this. Goal setting, helping others, even some economics thrown in. Josie’s always pretty motivated, she’s pretty great,” said Joanna.

There isn’t an exact schedule for when the stand will be, you’ll just have to stop by and check it out for yourselves.

The address is 5740 Jurgella Ln in Stevens Point. Click here to donate.

