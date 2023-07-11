News and First Alert Weather App
Fisherman lands North Carolina record for channel catfish

Justin Hall of Reidsville, North Carolina, reeled in a 27-pound, 7-ounce channel catfish from a...
Justin Hall of Reidsville, North Carolina, reeled in a 27-pound, 7-ounce channel catfish from a local farm pond near his home in Rockingham County, breaking the previous record of 26 pounds caught in the Neuse River in July 2021.(Justin Hall / N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission)
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man from North Carolina recently landed the state record for catching the largest channel catfish.

Justin Hall, of Reidsville, has been fishing a farm pond near his home for years but has rarely caught channel catfish from it.

That all changed May 21 when he reeled in a 27-pound, 7-ounce channel catfish that broke the previous state record of 26 pounds, according to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

Hall’s 13-year-old son caught a channel catfish in May that was estimated at more than 25 pounds. They returned it to the water, unaware of the record.

“I told a friend about my son’s catch, and he told me it might have been big enough to beat the state record,” Hall said in a news release.

A week later, using bread dough as bait, he landed the record-breaker.

“My wife went down to the waterline to bring it in with the net – and it bent the net,” Hall said in the release.

The record fish measured 36 ¼ inches long and 24 ⅞ inches in girth.

To qualify for a North Carolina freshwater fish state record, anglers must catch the fish by rod and reel or cane pole.

The fish also must be weighed on a scale certified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and witnessed by at least one person.

It must be identified by a fisheries biologist from the commission, and the fisherman must submit an application with a full, side view photo of the fish for record certification.

