First Alert Weather: Quiet Tuesday, humidity and storms later in the week

Cooler and quiet weather through mid-week. Periodic showers and storms later in the week.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cooler and less humid air has settled back into the region Tuesday in wake of strong to severe thunderstorms that rolled through Monday evening. Additional rounds for showers and thunderstorms will be possible towards the end of the work week, with some heat and humidity making a slight return.

High temperatures back near average end of the week
Mostly sunny skies on tap for much of Tuesday. Some clouds could mix in during the late afternoon. High temperatures cooler by 15 degrees, around the mid-70s. Dew points are also lower, which will allow for the air to feel comfortable rather than humid.

Cooler, less humid, and sunny Tuesday
Some stray showers are possible overnight south of HWY 29. Low temperatures mid to upper 50s, with clouds gradually increasing. Skies will be mostly cloudy for Wednesday. Highs remain in the 70s. Wednesday evening could feature some scattered rain tracking from west to east over the Northwoods. Periodic showers possible throughout Thursday afternoon. Highs warmer, low 80s with muggy air making a return.

Some rain could fall south of HWY 29 late Tuesday
Some isolated to scattered showers south of HWY 29/10
Muggy air returns later in the work week
Scattered showers and thunderstorms to flow in Thursday evening, which could end up continuing into Friday. The upcoming weekend to feature some sunshine on Saturday with highs close to 80. Sunday partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms possible up north Wednesday evening
Storms possible Thursday evening through the overnight hours
