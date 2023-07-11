1 killed following tractor vs. train crash near Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 74-year-old Milladore man has died following a crash involving a train in Portage County.

Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said the incident happened before noon on Eds Lane near County Highway G in the township of Carson. That’s south of Junction City.

Investigators said the man was towing a large tanker used for hauling manure when he attempted to cross the marked railroad crossing. The tractor was crossing the tracks when it collided with a northbound train being operated by Canadian National Railroad. The tractor’s operator was ejected from the tractor and pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

