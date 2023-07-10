Wood County Sheriff’s Department warns of latest text scam

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - If you live in Wisconsin Rapids, you may have already seen a post from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department warning people about a scam involving “Paper City Savings Bank.”

Wood Co. Text Scam (Wood County Sheriff's Department)

If you get a text like this, you might become the scammers’ next target and victim if you follow their instructions as your information could be at risk of landing in their hands.

Investigators from the sheriff’s department explained that if you see these messages, do some investigating before clicking anything.

“If you’re city savings and you’re worried that this is legitimate go to the website or go to the bank and check for yourself, but use a phone number or a link that you know to be safe,” said Investigator Sergeant Jeremy Keith.

The sheriff’s department has seen many scams recently and say they won’t be stopping anytime soon.

“There’s definitely been some people that have lost some money and unfortunately with these things,” Keith added. “Hopefully, we’ll draw enough attention to this and put this one to end, then next month unfortunately they’ll switch to a new scam. This is just constant.”

Another scam is already in the works.

“People are calling people in the area and saying they work for the Wood County Sheriff’s Department and using that to try to get information from people,” said Keith.

If you receive a message like that, what you may hear on the phone according to Keith is, “A loved one got arrested or got into a crash, you know, they integrate some sort of law firm.”

If something seems off, do not call that number back. Instead, report it to the Wood County Dispatch Center.

Investigators said the best thing for you to do with these scams is to simply go to the source. If you get an alert from your bank, for example, contact your bank directly, do not click on any link.

Additionally, if you get a call from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, check if it’s the correct number and if they ask for any payment over the phone, it is a scam.

Anyone living in Wood County can call 715-421-8700 and select the prompt to speak to dispatch immediately.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.