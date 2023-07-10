News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin school district can’t restrict bathrooms for transgender student, federal judge says

A federal judge has blocked a Wisconsin school district from requiring transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that match the sex they were assigned at birth
The female student who allegedly injured the boy was disciplined, but the school district would...
The female student who allegedly injured the boy was disciplined, but the school district would not confirm what punishment she received. Seven boys also received discipline for their attempt to enter the restroom.(Source: Pexels (custom credit))
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked a Wisconsin school district from requiring transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that match the sex they were assigned at birth while a lawsuit plays out against the school.

U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman said Thursday that the Mukwonago Area School District must allow a transgender student to use facilities that align with their gender identity, temporarily blocking a policy approved last month by the school board, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The order comes in a lawsuit brought anonymously by an 11-year-old transgender student and her mother. The judge ruled that the school's policy was causing emotional and mental harm to the student, who was described as a boy at birth but has identified as a girl since she was three years old.

According to court documents, school officials have monitored which bathrooms the student uses and forced her to go to boys' bathrooms or gender-neutral bathrooms at Mukwonago High School, where she is enrolled in summer school classes.

Adelman ruled that the student's case was likely to succeed at trial, citing a similar case in Kenosha in 2017, in which a judge held that a school could not block a transgender student from using bathrooms that matched their gender identity.

The Village of Mukwonago is located in conservative Waukesha County, a Milwaukee suburb that has been key to Republican victories in the state. Across the country, Republican lawmakers have passed measures in recent years to restrict which bathrooms transgender students can use in public schools and universities.

Most Read

The Marathon County Sheriff's Department responded to the incident.
One person is dead after Highway 52 motorcycle crash
Northwoods League umpire died in crash.
Northwoods League Umpire killed in crash, 2 others injured
First Alert Weather Day for Monday late afternoon into the evening.
First Alert Weather Day: Late Monday PM into Monday evening
An Amber Alert has been canceled after 7-year-old Brylee E.J. Big John was found and safely...
UPDATE: Seven-year-old Lac du Flambeau girl found safe
People in a hot air balloon.
Taste ‘N Glow Balloon Fest offers activities in the air, on the ground and in the water

Latest News

Judge rules that lawsuit challenging Wisconsin abortion ban can continue
FILE - A man walks by the Wisconsin state Capitol, Oct. 10, 2012, in Madison, Wis. The...
Tax cuts and University of Wisconsin funding up for state Senate vote
FILE - Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, poses outside of the...
Reappointment vote ends in partisan deadlock for battleground Wisconsin’s top elections official
Wedding barn
Wisconsin bill to regulate wedding barns and overhaul state liquor laws wins bipartisan support