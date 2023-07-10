News and First Alert Weather App
Wildfire burning near Coloma in central Wisconsin; 3 structures destroyed

By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLOMA, Wis. - According to WISC-TV, firefighters are currently battling a large wildfire in central Wisconsin near the Village of Coloma.

The Pallet Fire is burning south of State Highway 21 east of Coloma. According to the Wisconsin DNR, the fire has burned roughly 70 acres and destroyed three structures.

Several evacuations are underway, but the exact number of those affected was not immediately available.

This is an ongoing story.

