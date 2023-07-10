Weston begins planning to possibly bring chickens to your backyard

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Village of Weston Planning Commission began its early stages of discussions for whether backyard chickens should be allowed within Weston and what the rules around them would entail.

Ryan Cortright of Weston helped spearhead the movement to allow backyard chickens in the village.

Cortright, his wife, and their five children owned backyard chickens in Madison before they moved to Weston.

“There’s a whole list of the benefits that we found. We were a little skeptical when we got our chickens to be honest. And yet they became dear family friends,” Cortright said. “They not only are friendly when you raise them from chicks, but they provide you with food. Name another pet that does that!”

Cortright contacted a representative in Weston who helped him in the process of requesting to change the rules around backyard chickens.

“I submitted a letter to the planning commission. We’ll submit the application next month. Soon, it’ll be up for discussion by the planning commission. That’s where there will be public input,” said Cortright

The discussions are in the early stages, but Commission Vice Chair Jim Pinsonneault has welcomed input from the community.

“We want feedback from the public so if you want chickens, if you don’t want chickens, what concerns do you think the planning commission should know about? Express that!” Pinsonneault said.

“Obviously, I’m hoping that there’s support in Weston for bringing chickens to backyards and a reasonable chicken ordinance,” Cortright said.

Information about Westin meetings and representatives can be found on the village’s website.

The City of Marshfield has already held a planning commission meeting on June 20 to discuss its backyard chicken ordinance.

The commission vetoed to recommend council approval of the ordinance to allow them following two amendments being made. As discussed in the meeting, the sale of chickens will not be allowed nor will neighbors be able to have a say in whether someone can have chickens on their property.

The ordinance is still being finalized and is expected to be part of the council’s agenda on July 25.

