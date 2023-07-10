News and First Alert Weather App
Trial dates set for suspect in fatal Wausau shooting

Michael Turner, 45
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- A two-week trial is scheduled to begin in April for a 47-year-old Wausau man charged with shooting and killing a man.

Michael Turner is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, illegally possessing a firearm, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. The shooting happened on May 15, 2021. The victim died on June 2.

Investigators said the 45-year-old victim was parked in his car on the 1000 block of South 5th Avenue in Wausau when Turner drove up to the vehicle and shot him. Police said the victim drove from the scene to a business at the intersection of South 3rd Avenue and West Thomas Street for help.

Police said Turner knew the victim. Turner was arrested later that day in Marquette County.

Turner remains in the Marathon County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

The trial is schedule to begin on April 15.

