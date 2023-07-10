Rivers Edge Campground sees busy camping season

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The July 4th holiday may be over, but that doesn’t stop campers from going out and having a good time all season long.

July 4th is the busiest time of year for the River’s Edge Campground near Stevens Point, but as they say at Rivers Edge, “Every day is a good day to go camping.”

Rivers Edge Campground host about 1,500 people every weekend, and the Independence Day holiday was no different. “When the Fourth of July falls mid-week, we do three firework shows. So, we got nine days of people just in and out of here,” said Sarah Krause, General Manager of Rivers Edge Campground. As a destination park, River’s Edge is a premier camping location. With over 265 sites, they can provide lodging for guests with cool amenities for every age.

“We have a pool, and we have a manmade pond with an aqua park. And then of course we have lots of things for the kids to do,” said Krause.

Campers from all over come to central Wisconsin to get in on the outdoor fun.

“We do get some out-of-towners, we do see a lot because we’re right off the freeway, we do see a lot of people that are heading to the UP and back, which is super cool. You get to meet a lot of very interesting people,” said Krause.

And there’s plenty for them to do when they get to the campground.

“If you’re at the pond, we offer foam parties every day. We have a DJ out there. We have live bands at the bars. There’s action all the time,” said Krause. there is also an arcade and a kiddy train ride all on-site. Theme nights are another piece of the puzzle that keeps people coming back.

“We take all our themes seriously. Everybody dresses up, we decorate everything revolves around the theme. And then we have everybody’s birthday weekend. We have Christmas in July. We have Easter, we all do all the fun things,” said Krause.

The last day to enjoy all the fun is Oct. 8.

Rivers Edge Campground is located at 3266 Campsite Dr. in Stevens Point.

