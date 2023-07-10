News and First Alert Weather App
Powerball jackpot surges to $675 million for Monday’s drawing

The Powerball jackpot is still without a winner.
The Powerball jackpot is still without a winner.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot is still without a winner.

No one took home Saturday’s drawing of $615 million.

The pot now jumps to an estimated $675 million and would be the ninth-largest Powerball prize.

The next drawing will be Monday.

A player who wins the jackpot will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $675 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $340.9 million. Both options are before taxes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

