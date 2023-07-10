Portage County begins work on CTH R in Plover starting Monday

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County CTH R project is set to begin full construction starting Monday, July 10 in the Village of Plover.

The CTH R project is Portage County’s next phase of a long-range project of improving CTH R from CTH HH/McDill Avenue to Wis 54.

CTH R Project (Google Maps)

From Black Oak Drive to Porter Road, CTH R is currently a two-lane undivided highway with a posted speed of 45 mph.

The reconstructed CTH R will consist of two 12′ lanes, a center 14′ two-way left turn lane, four-foot paved shoulders, and two-foot aggregate shoulders. A 24′ ditch will separate the 10′-wide multi-use path from the edge of the aggregate shoulder.

The Village of Plover will also be installing a watermain along this stretch of CTH R and a new bridge will be constructed over the Little Plover River. The posted speed will be reduced to 40 mph once the project is completed.

The project will require the closure of CTH R to any through traffic. Any non-resident traffic should follow the posted detour of CTH B, I-39, and CTH HH.

The project was awarded to James Peterson Sons, Inc. with construction inspection and oversight by REI Engineering.

The Portage County Highway Department will be posting weekly updates throughout the project on its website.

Check the website for updates to any traffic impacts along CTH R for the remainder of the project.

If you have any specific questions or concerns, contact Nathan Check, Highway Commissioner at 715-345-5230 or checkn@co.portage.wi.gov.

