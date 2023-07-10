News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Numerous fire departments responding to barn fire in Rosholt

The fire happened on W. Spruce Street near Route 9.
The fire happened on W. Spruce Street near Route 9.(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSHOLT, Wis. (WSAW) - Numerous fire departments including those from as far away as the city of Wausau and the village of Maine have been requested to respond to a barn fire in Rosholt.

The fire was reported around 9 a.m. at a property on Hemlock Road in the town of Alban. That’s near Rosholt. According to dispatch reports, the building contained hay and was engulfed.

Rosholt has requested assistance from Iola, Witt-Birn, Stevens Point, SAFER, Wausau, Kronenwetter, Maine, Riverside in addition to other departments.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marathon County Sheriff's Department responded to the incident.
One person is dead after Highway 52 motorcycle crash
Northwoods League umpire died in crash.
Northwoods League Umpire killed in crash, 2 others injured
First Alert Weather Day for Monday late afternoon into the evening.
First Alert Weather Day: Late Monday PM into Monday evening
An Amber Alert has been canceled after 7-year-old Brylee E.J. Big John was found and safely...
UPDATE: Seven-year-old Lac du Flambeau girl found safe
People in a hot air balloon.
Taste ‘N Glow Balloon Fest offers activities in the air, on the ground and in the water

Latest News

Rebecca Cooke campaign
Democrat challenges Rep. Van Orden in Wisconsin battleground as her party seeks to flip House
Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch will be added to the Culver's custard menu.
Culver’s releases new flavor Dark Chocolate PB Crunch on July 10
The Northwoods League announces the passing of umpire Conor McKenzie in a tragic car accident...
Northwoods League umpire killed in Waushara County weekend crash
Busy summer filled with events for campers at Rivers Edge Campground