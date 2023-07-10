Numerous fire departments responding to barn fire in Rosholt

ROSHOLT, Wis. (WSAW) - Numerous fire departments including those from as far away as the city of Wausau and the village of Maine have been requested to respond to a barn fire in Rosholt.

The fire was reported around 9 a.m. at a property on Hemlock Road in the town of Alban. That’s near Rosholt. According to dispatch reports, the building contained hay and was engulfed.

Rosholt has requested assistance from Iola, Witt-Birn, Stevens Point, SAFER, Wausau, Kronenwetter, Maine, Riverside in addition to other departments.

