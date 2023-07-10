News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Missing 14-year-old girl found at Camp Pendleton

FILE - A missing teen girl was found at Camp Pendleton.
FILE - A missing teen girl was found at Camp Pendleton.(KGTV via CNN Newsource)
By KGTV Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A 14-year-old girl missing for nearly three weeks is back home with her grandmother after authorities found her on the grounds of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California.

A marine stationed at the base was detained and taken into custody for questioning.

The teen went missing on June 9.

Her grandmother told the investigators with the San Diego Sheriff’s Department that her granddaughter had run away before but always returned home.

This time, the teen was missing for 19 days.

Military police at Camp Pendleton found her on the base and contacted the sheriff’s department.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Services is handling the case and did not release any more details.

Copyright 2023 KGTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marathon County Sheriff's Department responded to the incident.
One person is dead after Highway 52 motorcycle crash
Northwoods League umpire died in crash.
Northwoods League Umpire killed in crash, 2 others injured
First Alert Weather Day for Monday late afternoon into the evening.
First Alert Weather Day: Late Monday PM into Monday evening
An Amber Alert has been canceled after 7-year-old Brylee E.J. Big John was found and safely...
UPDATE: Seven-year-old Lac du Flambeau girl found safe
People in a hot air balloon.
Taste ‘N Glow Balloon Fest offers activities in the air, on the ground and in the water

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch will be added to the Culver's custard menu.
Culver’s releases new flavor Dark Chocolate PB Crunch on July 10
FILE - A member of a team affiliated with the National Park Service uses ground-penetrating...
In search of a lost cemetery, dig begins at a former Native American school in Nebraska
A portion of I-39 near Hancock was shutdown on Sunday due to a fatal crash
1 killed, 2 injured in Waushara County weekend crash
King Charles III welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden with an arrival ceremony on Monday at...
Biden, King Charles III zero in on climate change in Windsor Castle meeting