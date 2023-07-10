43rd annual Eagle River Car and Truck Show returns August 26

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce has been planning for the 43rd annual Eagle River Car and Truck Show, which will take place in downtown Eagle River, for months now.

The event will be held on August 26 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The car and truck show will be featuring classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles, providing a great opportunity to show off your specialty and classic vehicles to over 3,000 who are expected to attend.

Food, music, and drinks will be available for purchase.

Advanced registration and day-of event registration is $10 per vehicle. Early registration is encouraged to secure placement in the show.

Registration on the day of the event will open at 7 a.m., judging begins at 11 a.m., and trophies awarded at 2 p.m. Trophies will be awarded in 16 categories including Best of Show and the People’s Choice Award.

For more information or to register your vehicle, visit The Eagle River Chamber of Commerce website or call 715-479-6400.

