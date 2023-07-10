News and First Alert Weather App
1 killed, 2 injured in Waushara County weekend crash

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Wis. (WSAW) - A-29-year old man from Alabama was killed Sunday as a result of a traffic crash in Waushara County.

Investigators from Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash happened around 2:30 Sunday in the median of I-39 near Hancock.

State Patrol and Waushara County EMS responded to a one-vehicle rollover. The victim was a passenger in the vehicle. He was ejected and died at the scene.

The driver, a 31-year-old man from California was transported to a Madison hospital for injuries. He’s expected to survive. The other passenger, a 21-year-old man from Texas was also taken to a Madison hospital. His injuries are also considered non-life threatening.

Both southbound lanes were shut down for approximately 30 minutes. State Patrol is conducting the crash investigation and reconstructing the crash.

