News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Winning numbers drawn for $615 million Powerball jackpot

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.(Source: MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $615 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and 18.

The jackpot currently ranks as the 10th largest Powerball jackpot.

If someone is lucky enough to match all six numbers, they’ll have the option of getting an annuitized prize worth an estimated $615 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $310.6 million. Both options are before taxes.

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.

A Powerball ticket costs $2. Your ticket’s odds of winning are about 1 in 292 million.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

An Amber Alert has been canceled after 7-year-old Brylee E.J. Big John was found and safely...
UPDATE: Seven-year-old Lac du Flambeau girl found safe
Mackenzie Marken, 14
Forgotten Wisconsin Cold Cases: Mackenzie Marken - Keeping Hope
The Eagles are heading on the road for what they say will be their "final" tour.
The Eagles announce their final tour after 52 years as a band
Culver's unveils its new Signature Sauce.
Culver’s unveils its “Signature Sauce” and you can try it now
Benny Scruggs (File photo 1985)
Suspect in 1985 Wood County cold case found competent to stand trial

Latest News

Big innings sink Chucks as they fall to Madison 13-3
Taste ‘N Glow Balloon Fest offers activities in the air, on the ground and in the water
8th annual Drag Boat Race Day in Stevens Point returns to support Dewey Fire Department
Mark Shallenberger stands at first base after an RBI single.
Big innings sink Chucks as they fall to Madison 13-3
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast