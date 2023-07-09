News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau Flying Service’s Pilot for a Day event sold out this weekend

By Jade Flury
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Get ready to spread your wings because Wausau Flying Service hosted their ‘Pilot for a Day’ flight training on Saturday.

The program allows people who are interested in being a pilot to get some hands-on experience. Students learn how airplanes fly, how to control an aircraft, and what to do with their pilot certificates.

The president of Wausau Flying Service said students even get to fly all the way to Merrill with the help of an instructor.

“Of the two people, one person gets to fly on the way up to Merrill. The other one rides in the back so they can watch and then when we get to Merrill we switch seats. The other person gets to fly and the other person gets to ride,” said John Chmiel, the president of Wausau Flying Service.

Saturday’s Pilot for a Day class was sold out. Next month’s class begins August 19th.

