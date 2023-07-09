News and First Alert Weather App
Taste ‘N Glow Balloon Fest offers activities in the air, on the ground and in the water

By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A mother-daughter duo enjoyed all Taste ‘N Glow Balloon Fest has to offer. Sonja Belgarde has been a balloon pilot for years and her daughter Ashley Belgarde is experiencing Taste ‘N Glow for the very first time as a pilot.

“I might have nudged her a little bit, but she’s a little stubborn in her own right,” said Sonja Belgarde.

“It just kind of made sense. It just felt natural, it was more of, “So when do I get to start training?” I see you doing all of this stuff, when is it my turn?” said Ashley Belgarde.

Ashley says she’s thankful for her mother’s support.

“It’s been a lot of fun. It’s been a little challenging as well because you have to go from, you know, following instructions to being the one making the decisions. “Are we going to set up today or are the conditions quite not, right?” said Ashley Belgarde.

The entertainment on the ground can be just as thrilling in the air according to Trent Vander Velden, the owner and operator of ‘Adrenaline Addiction. He builds and races mini rod-pulling tractors and while they don’t look too scary, just try racing in one.

“So, the goal is to get the farthest you can in that three hundred feet of time and whoever gets the furthest wins. I mean sometimes we’re within a half of an inch with the next guy,” said Velden.

Just like a dirt bike or a racecar, the mini rod-pulling tractors can do some damage.

“You never know what’s going to happen, you can roll over pretty easy. It’s not very common, but lately, it’s been you can wreck a lot of parts in a hurry,” said Velden.

Trent Vander Velden said Taste ‘N Glow is one of the many events he looks forward to racing in each year.

Another unique event that took place was the logrolling competition.

If you missed out on the action in the air or the ground at Taste ‘N Glow you will have another chance to go a balloon ride on Sunday morning when gates open at 6:00 am. Flights will end around 10:30 am, but the weather could change the schedule.

