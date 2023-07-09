News and First Alert Weather App
Northwoods League Umpire killed in crash, 2 others injured

By Hannah Borchert
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Northwoods League Umpire Conor McKenzie died in a car accident on Sunday. It happened while traveling to the Mallards’ home game against the Wausau Woodchucks, according to a press release from the Madison Mallards.

The Madison Mallards posted the release on Twitter.
The Madison Mallards posted the release on Twitter.(Madison Mallards)

McKenzie was traveling with two other umpires who are both in stable condition, according to the release. The league will honor McKenzie’s memory with a moment of silence before tomorrow night’s games, as players, coaches, and fans join to pay their respects.

The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, August 1st.

