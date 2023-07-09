Governor Tony Evers supports Mayor Katie Rosenberg at reelection campaign event

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mayor Katie Rosenberg is seeking a second term. The mayor held her reelection campaign event at Whitewater Music Hall on Saturday.

Special guest Governor Tony Evers made an appearance at the event to show his support for Mayor Rosenberg.

If re-elected, Rosenberg said there are a number of issues she’s ready to fix.

“I think we continue pushing. We continue working on our water issues. We continue advocating for our community in a meaningful way. We do want to continue growing so we need a lot of affordable housing here so that is on the docket. We’re currently addressing it, but we can do more,” said Mayor Katie Rosenberg of Wausau.

Governor Evers also spoke at the event on Mayor Rosenberg’s advocacy for clean water in the state.

