First Alert Weather Day: Late Monday PM into Monday evening

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday late afternoon into the evening for the risk of strong to severe storms. Storms have the potential to produce damaging winds, hail, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. There is a small chance of a brief isolated tornado with storms prior to sunset Monday early evening.

Strong to severe storms are possible from 4 PM to 10 PM locally. (WSAW)

Not as cool Sunday night into Monday morning with a partly cloudy sky. Lows by morning in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Hot and breezy on Monday with the risk of storms toward & during the evening. (WSAW)

A cold front will be tracking south out of Canada and into the Badger State on Monday. The day will feature breezy and hot conditions. Although not humid, temperatures will rise during the afternoon on Monday into the mid 80s to around 90.

Potential for severe storms to produce large hail, damaging winds, and downpours. Slight chance of an isolated tornado. (WSAW)

Sunshine will fade to increasing clouds during the afternoon with scattered showers & storms developing around or after 4 PM and lasting into Monday evening until a little before midnight. The storms could be strong to severe with the main threats being hail up to 1″, damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, downpours, and a slight chance of an isolated tornado.

Showers & storms developing late in the afternoon on Monday. (WSAW)

Showers & storms, possibly severe Monday evening. (WSAW)

Showers & storms expected Monday evening. (WSAW)

Showers & storms exit the area around midnight. (WSAW)

As the front shifts south Monday night, the showers and storms will wind down with some clearing taking place overnight into early Tuesday morning.

