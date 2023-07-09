First Alert Weather: Bright end to weekend, risk of storms late Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The last half of the weekend in North Central Wisconsin will feature a fair amount of sunshine and comfortable temperatures for the first half of July. Monday will be the hottest day of the week and also feature the best risk of showers and storms heading into Monday evening and night. Some of those storms might be strong. In the wake of the front, a pleasant Tuesday. However, as the week goes on, there will be additional opportunities for showers and perhaps a storm. Time will tell how widespread any wet weather could take place, but it will not be hot or humid.

Partly cloudy, a bit breezy and warm on Sunday. (WSAW)

Patchy fog was around to start the day on Sunday in parts of the region, however, sunshine will be more common than clouds to wrap up a busy weekend of events. Highs in the mid 70s in the north to the low 80s central and south. A few clouds Sunday night and a bit milder. Lows by morning range from the low to mid 50s in the Northwoods to the upper 50s to around 60 in Central Wisconsin.

Monday starts out with a good deal of sunshine, it is going to be breezy and rather warm by the afternoon. Highs soaring into the mid 80s to around 90. A cold front will begin to roll south into the Badger State later Monday afternoon and evening. This front will likely spark scattered showers and storms. There is the potential that some storms could be strong with the main threats being downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Small hail is possible. The wet weather should move out well before daybreak on Tuesday.

A chance of strong storms Monday late afternoon into Monday night. (WSAW)

A risk of strong storms producing downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning Monday late PM into the night. (WSAW)

Scattered showers & storms Monday late afternoon. (WSAW)

Showers & storms likely Monday night. (WSAW)

Showers & storms winding down later Monday night. (WSAW)

Partly cloudy on Tuesday and nice with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds are back for mid-week with a chance of showers in the southern parts of the area on Wednesday. Highs in the mid 70s. Mostly cloudy Thursday with showers and a chance of a storm. Highs in the mid 70s. Still a chance of showers or perhaps a storm to end the work week on Friday with highs in the mid 70s.

Monday will be the hottest day, followed by readings in the 70s for the majority of the work week. (WSAW)

Next weekend starts out with some sunshine on Saturday with highs close to 80. Sunday is partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

