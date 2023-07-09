Big innings sink Chucks as they fall to Madison 13-3

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Madison outscored Wausau by 10 runs Saturday evening, allowing the Mallards to win their first game at Athletic Park this season 13-3.

The Mallards would start their strong offensive performance in the first, scoring one.

Wausau would score two in the first, making this their only lead in the game. Mark Shallenberger would hit a line-drive RBI single, scoring Dalton Pearson.

The rest of the game was all Madison as they would score three more unanswered runs before the Woodchucks put up another run in the fifth.

Six runs in the ninth would solidify Madison’s lead over the Woodchucks. Despite this, Wausau still leads the series 5-2.

Pearson and Shallenberger each had muli-hit nights. The three singles by Pearson also put him past 40 hits on the season – joining an exclusive club in the league into tomorrow.

Wausau will travel to Warner Park Sunday to face the Madison Mallards with a 4:05 p.m. first pitch.

