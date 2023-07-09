8th annual Drag Boat Race Day in Stevens Point returns to support Dewey Fire Department

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - For eight years strong, the Drag Boat Race Day at Bullheads Bar and Grill has been an annual area staple.

“This is our biggest annual fundraiser,” says Chief Brian Lepper, Dewey Fire Department. “It brings in a good amount of revenue for us for a day’s worth of work. We probably bring in 12-14 of our staff to make this happen.”

“This is one of our busiest days of the year, especially for the camp ground and people coming in just from the local area,” says Sarah Krause.

The event has seen great growth and made waves across the map.

“Definitely with attendance and drivers,” says Krause. “I think more drivers hear about it and we have drivers come in from all over that place, even from Canada.”

Up to 60 boaters took part of this year’s race day. The Upper Midwest Powerboat Association runs four different races each year throughout the state, with Stevens Point as a standout spot.

“It’s a phenomenal campground facility, they got all the food, they got the refreshments, along with being right on the Wisconsin River here,” says Brett Seubert, President, Upper Midwest Powerboat Association.

While fans were watching each racer try to master the Wisconsin River, they also came out to show support the Dewey Fire Department.

“It’s outstanding,” says Lepper. “The businesses support us, we have about 60 basket raffles, we’ll be doing a 50/50 as well, selling some t-shirts. It’s the community support and obviously Bullheads Bar and Grill and River’s Edge Campground support and the people come and hopefully open up their wallets a little bit.”

To learn more and support the Dewey Fire Department, click here. To learn more about the Upper Midwest Powerboat Association and their races, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.