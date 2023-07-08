News and First Alert Weather App
Seven year old girl missing from Lac du Flambeau

Brylee Eades, 7
Brylee Eades, 7(Vilas County Sheriff’s Office)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office has reported that seven-year-old Brylee Eades of Lac du Flambeau is missing.

According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, Brylee was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Friday in Lac du Flambeau. She is approximately 4′6″ and around 78 pounds. She has brown eyes and hair and was last seen wearing a pink tank top with the word “Pink” on it as well as ripped jeans and no shoes.

She was possibly seen getting into a white car with a female subject that has medium-length dark hair, a tan complexion, and a pink dress.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office at 715-479-4441.

