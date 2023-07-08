Recent drought affecting farmers, but hope for a decent crop is not lost

ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - For Miltrim Farms in Athens, their summer started on a promising note, but then took a sudden turn.

“Our first crop of hay came out really good that we harvested in late May,” said David Trimner, Co-Owner and General Manager, Miltrim Farms. “We took our second crop up here in late June and that was a much lighter crop.”

Farmers in central Wisconsin typically don’t have to worry about the lack of rain.

“Compared to, let’s say, the last four-to-five years, we haven’t really had too many dry spells like this during the spring-summer,” said Jeremy Tabin, NewsChannel 7 Meteorologist. “2018′s probably the last time we’ve had an extended time frame where it was drought conditions in much of our area.”

Trimner is working to set realistic expectations for what his crops may bring.

“What we’re projecting going forward is that we are going to be lighter this year than last year, and particularly two years ago, where we had a bump of crop the whole year,” said Trimner.

Despite being dealt a bad hand, he knows they have to make the most of it.

“The best things we can do are make sure we do everything else right when it comes to fertilizing timely, making sure the fields are prepped properly when we see those things that go into planting,” said Trimner.

But it’s still only the beginning of July, so he’s still hopeful.

“We feel we’ve done a really good job this year to set that plant up for success,” added Trimner. “And so hopefully we do continue to get some more rains, I should say, in the future in order to really bring us a good yield this year.”

