Hodag Country Festival returns for the 45th time in Rhinelander

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Hodag Country Fest brings in people from across the country with a mix of first-timers and some who have been coming for years.

“We have been coming here for years and it’s great it’s all free music and you get to do whatever you want and tons of food and shopping,” said Meredith Ryan of Burlington.

That includes shopping for ice.

“We’ve been doing our ice sales for about 12 years,” said Pine Lake Fire Department Fire Chief Brian Gehrig.

The Pine Lake Fire Department sells bags of ice to raise money for equipment.

“This year we started on the Fourth of July selling ice and we will go through Sunday evening last year we ended up selling 140 thousand pounds of ice, right now we are on track to stay the same as last year,” added Gehrig.

A yearly tradition in the Northwoods that benefits everyone and will continue to do so for years to come.

Gehrig said, “It’s a great event for the community it has been for several years it helps out a lot of local taverns and departments like ours for fundraising.”

