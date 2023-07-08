First Alert Weather: Next risk of showers/storms to start the work week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Just another summer weekend in North Central Wisconsin. Lots of events taking place through the weekend with Hodag in Rhinelander, Taste N’Glow just outside of Wausau to name a couple. The weather has cooperated in Central Wisconsin so far this weekend, while some showers & storms have traversed parts of the north. Sunday should be dry across the entire region with seasonable afternoon highs. A cold front will spark a good chance of showers & storms Monday afternoon into Monday night. As the week goes on, a few more chances of showers or storms.

A chance of strong storms Monday afternoon and night. (WSAW)

Lingering showers & isolated storms ending in the north around or just after sunset Saturday evening. Partly cloudy to clear Saturday night into Sunday morning. Patchy fog is expected where there were showers/storms in the north. Lows range from the mid to upper 40s north, to the low to mid 50s central and south.

Partly cloudy to clear into Sunday morning. Patchy fog north. (WSAW)

A fair amount of sunshine on Sunday and a bit breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

Fine weather to be out on the golf course Sunday. (WSAW)

The next weather maker will be a cold front dropping southeast on Monday afternoon and evening. Partly sunny, breezy, and rather warm on Monday. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. The cold front is likely to produce showers and storms, some of which could be strong with downpours, gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning. We will keep an eye on how storms could evolve on Monday to see if they could become severe. If that threat increases, a First Alert Weather Day may be needed. Rainfall amounts will vary from not a whole lot to some places picking up an inch or perhaps more.

Strong storms Monday afternoon and night could produce downpours, gusty winds, and small hail. (WSAW)

Scattered showers & storms Monday evening. (WSAW)

In the wake of the front, a mix of sun with an isolated chance of showers or storms. High in the mid to upper 70s. Partly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. Times of sun and clouds Thursday with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs once again in the upper 70s.

Monday is the hottest day in the week ahead, while highs will be close to average most days. (WSAW)

A fair amount of sun to end the work week on Friday with a chance of an isolated shower or storm. Highs in the low 80s. The start of next weekend is shaping up to be dry and warm with some sun and highs in the low 80s.

