Early inning runs lift Wausau over Green Bay

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau would score their only runs in the first two innings to hold off Green Bay Friday evening at Athletic Park, winning 6-5.

The Rockers would score two in the first but the Woodchucks would be quick to respond, scoring three in the bottom half. Two of the runs would come off a Christian Mitchelle two-RBI double, scoring Jesse Donohoe and Mark Shallenberger.

Green Bay would come back and score two more in the second, but Wausau would regain the lead by scoring three off a Colin Brueggemann three-RBI double. After 10 collective runs in the first two innings, only one more run would be scored in the remaining seven.

Green Bay’s singular run in the fourth would not be enough to outscore the Woodchucks.

Relief pitcher for Wausau Cole Hentschel would enter the game in the eighth with bases loaded, escaping the jam with one of three strikeouts in 1.1 innings pitched. He would also pick up a second save.

Brueggemann had a third straight multi-hit game and now rides a 14-game hit streak into tomorrow.

Wausau will remain home Saturday night to face the Madison Mallards. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.