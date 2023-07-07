What you need to know about HPV and throat cancer

WAUSAU, Wis. (CNN) - More than 42 million Americans are infected with the human papillomavirus, or HPV. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said say nearly everyone will be infected with the virus at some point in their lives.

Some HPV infections can lead to cancer in both men and women. But health experts believe many people may not know their risk.

Glen Moog first noticed a lump on his throat and didn’t think much of it.

“I kept trying to convince myself that it was just an infected lymph node,” said Moog.

When the lump kept growing, he eventually saw a doctor. Moog was told he had stage four throat cancer, despite not having a history of cancer in his family.

“You automatically assume the worst,” said Moog.

Moog said his cancer was caused by HPV, a virus that’s spread through intimate skin-to-skin contact. The CDC has said most HPV infections go away within a couple of years, but others last longer. In the U.S. HPV causes about 36,000 cases of cancer each year in both men and women.

“I didn’t know anything about HPV virus,” said Moog. “And I didn’t know it caused throat and neck cancer to men in their 50s.”

In the next decade experts at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center predict HPV-related throat cancer will be the most common type of cancer among those ages 45 to 65.

“They didn’t have the opportunity to get the Gardasil vaccine, or the vaccine against the human papillomavirus, so they’ve already been exposed,” said Dr. Matthew Old with The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. Old said it’s critical for this age group to know the symptoms of back of the throat cancers, which often start with a painless lump in the neck.

“They could also have a sore throat, troubling swallowing, weight loss, or changes in their voice.”

The cancer can be treatable.

After radiation and chemo, Moog is doing well.

“I’ll never be 100% back to normal from treatment but at least I don’t have cancer.”

The CDC said the HPV vaccine prevents new infections but does not treat existing ones. That’s why the vaccine is most effective when given early.

Right now, two doses are recommended at ages 11 and 12. The agency said adults ages 27 to 45 can talk with their doctor to see if they’d benefit from getting the HPV vaccine. However, the CDC said people who are in a long-term, mutually monogamous relationship are not likely to get a new HPV infection.

