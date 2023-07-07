Wausau committee eyes alternatives for No Mow May

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Sustainability, Energy, and Environment committee is discussing plans to pivot away from No Mow May. Since 2021 its allowed people to avoid fines by letting their grass grow during the month of May.

Thursday, new alternatives could keep insects like bees around much longer -- promoting healthier lawns and ecosystems. The city of Kaukauna is already using a “Slow Mow May” where grass length is kept between 4-6 inches.

Other alternatives include planting native flowers throughout your lawn. Critics of No Mow May say bees often die when they come back after May -- and their food is gone.

