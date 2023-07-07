Taste N’ Glow shuttle offered to and from festival grounds

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Taste ‘N Glow, the Wausau area’s hot air balloon festival opened to the public on Friday.

The festival grounds are located at 141678 Stettin Road, which is west of Stettin Town Hall. Shuttles are available from five locations in the Wausau metro area.

The shuttles will run on Friday from 4-10 p.m., and Saturday from 2-10 p.m. with no pick-ups after 7 p.m., only dropoffs.

Shuttles run every 30 minutes from the following locations:

Store In Door (Old Shopko) - 200 S 18th Ave, Wausau 54401

Granite Peak - 227200 Snowbird Ave, Wausau 54401

Weston Town Hall - 4747 Camp Phillips Rd, Weston 54476

Central WI Convention & Expo Center - 10101 Market St, Rothschild 54474

(South) On-site Parking Lot (Entrance 120th Ave)- 4-10PM Friday & Saturday

Taste ‘N Glow open Friday at 11 a.m. with a whole line-up of events to follow. The day gets started even earlier on Saturday with the balloon flight at 6:30 in the morning and pancake breakfast at that time too. The balloon glow is both Friday and Saturday at 9 p.m. Another lift-off and pancake breakfast are happening Sunday morning at 6:30 a.m.

Admission is $5 and kids 5 and under are free.

Click here for a full schedule and additional Taste ‘N Glow details.

