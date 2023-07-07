Rib Mountain could become a village, upcoming vote to decide

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The time is now for the people of Rib Mountain to weigh in on a question that has been on the mind of Rib Mountain for years now.

Absentee voters voted on Friday on whether they want the town of Rib Mountain to become a village. While some may be worried this may bring big changes to Rib Mountain, Town Administrator Gaylene Rhoden says Rib Mountain already functions as a village without the title.

“The only big change that we’re going to see as residents is the sanitary district dissolves and the board has decided they wanted to move to a utility commission, so really in a sense that doesn’t change either, we’re still providing the water and service services for the residents,” said Rhoden.

Yet, there are some who are concerned about the ‘no longer a town’ label and think Rib Mountain could have new rules it didn’t have before.

“We would probably certainly have an annual meeting, but the annual meeting is a little bit different, so there’s some sort of powers given to town meetings that necessarily don’t happen at a village level, but we also have adopted village Rib Mountain powers,” said Rhoden.

Some concerns they’re hearing from neighbors are nothing to be concerned with.

“You know, somebody had a question for example about whether hunting rules would change if we became a village, I’m like, ‘No, that doesn’t really change,’” said Rhoden.

But people do care about this topic, and want Rib Mountain to take their feedback into consideration.

“It’s been busy today. We had 50 voters on the very first day for in-person absentees today because of the media coverage. It’s been a lot of people,” said Rhoden.

In-person voting will begin July 11th on Tuesday. If you missed the absentee ballot Friday you will be able to vote in person on Tuesday.

