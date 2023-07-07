Registration still open for Tour de Briq’s fundraiser for Cycling without age

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Registration is still open for the 5th annual Tour de Briq’s.

The ride is a fundraiser for Cycling without Age and was created by the Wausau Wheelers-- a local bike club. Bicyclists will bike a route that leads them to Briq’s ice cream shop locations.

Cycling without Age is a program that pairs people who may not be able to ride a bike with a bike pilot on a trishaw. The opportunity allows riders to socialize and feel the wind as they ride through area trails.

Michelle Klein from Cycling without Age Marathon County said currently they have 50 to 60 pilots that participate in the program.

There is still time to sign up for the ride. On Saturday, July 8 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. bicyclists can register at the Weston YMCA.

Riders must have a helmet to participate. A donation of at least $20 for Cycling without Age is suggested.

Kim Gathman from Wausau Wheelers said people who plan to do all five stops will want to leave about noon.

Bicyclists who register will stop at two, three, four or all five Briq’s locations. Plus, they get a small treat at the stops.

The Weston YMCA is located at 3402 Howland Avenue.

