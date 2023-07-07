News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Registration still open for Tour de Briq’s fundraiser for Cycling without age

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Registration is still open for the 5th annual Tour de Briq’s.

The ride is a fundraiser for Cycling without Age and was created by the Wausau Wheelers-- a local bike club. Bicyclists will bike a route that leads them to Briq’s ice cream shop locations.

Cycling without Age is a program that pairs people who may not be able to ride a bike with a bike pilot on a trishaw. The opportunity allows riders to socialize and feel the wind as they ride through area trails.

Michelle Klein from Cycling without Age Marathon County said currently they have 50 to 60 pilots that participate in the program.

There is still time to sign up for the ride. On Saturday, July 8 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. bicyclists can register at the Weston YMCA.

Riders must have a helmet to participate. A donation of at least $20 for Cycling without Age is suggested.

Kim Gathman from Wausau Wheelers said people who plan to do all five stops will want to leave about noon.

Bicyclists who register will stop at two, three, four or all five Briq’s locations. Plus, they get a small treat at the stops.

The Weston YMCA is located at 3402 Howland Avenue.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jersey Mike’s planning to open up store in Rib Mountain
Taste 'N Glow (FILE0
Taste N’ Glow prepares for annual event, shuttle service routes released
Mackenzie Marken, 14
Forgotten Wisconsin Cold Cases: Mackenzie Marken - Keeping Hope
Fireworks show may be near the humane society
City of Merrill may choose to relocate future fireworks shows
The proposed concert venue 'The River'
City planners give update on proposed concert venue ‘The River’

Latest News

Best practices when it comes to recycling garbage from summer parties
Tour de Briq's interview - 07.07.2023
2023 Taste and Glow interview - 07.07.2023
2023 Taste and Glow package - 07.07.2023