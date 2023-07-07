Power outage affecting more than 1,200 Wausau customers now repaired

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A power outage that affected more than 1,200 Wisconsin Public Service customers on Friday morning has been resolved.

Matt Culllen, a spokesman for WPS said crews have restored power to nearly all customers affected by the outage. The outage was caused by an issue with a piece of equipment attached to one of our overhead lines.

Power on portions of Bridge Street in Wausau and the surrounding neighborhood was impacted.

Cullen said WPS re-routed power to restore service to most customers around 9 a.m. The repair was complete by 10 a.m.

