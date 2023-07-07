Planning Commission releases annual development report for Stevens Point

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Stevens Point Planning Commission held a meeting Thursday night to answer questions about the annual revenue report from 2022, which saw large development in a city whose major growth just continues to grow.

The city’s development director broke down what went into last year’s annual revenue report. Last year, new construction was valued at $92 million for Stevens Point.

Mayor Mike Wiza said the annual report is a positive sign for things to come.

“People are moving here and they need places to live so we are building housing and we are trying to address all of the facet’s generally speaking we are doing better than average,” said Mayor Wiza.

Some of the highlights discussed in the 2022 revenue include large construction projects that were started in 2022. Projects which include Northside Yard, Bantr Apartments, and Ki Mobility.

“This year it’s going to be down a little bit from last year in regards to what we are able to spend,” said Mayor Wiza. “We are probably somewhere in the 2.5% in net new growth”

Mayor Wiza explained that last year was an above-average year for Stevens Point in terms of new net growth and he expects more growth in the future in housing and more developments.

