New pics show mud-caked car pulled from Rock River 30 years after being stolen

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – Newly released photos show the waterlogged remains of the car pulled from the Rock River that had been reported stolen nearly thirty years ago.

The images from the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office show the overturned car caked with mud, still wrapped by the chain used to pull it from the bottom of the river. Authorities were able to confirm the car’s owner reported it stolen in August 1993.

The Dive Team found the vehicle in about 12 feet of water Wednesday. They went searching for the car after a resident told authorities on Monday that they found it near Riverside Park, in Janesville.

Detectives said they have contacted the person who reported it stolen so many years ago. And, now, after nearly three decades, they can close the case.

The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released images of a car reported stolen in 1993 and pulled from the Rock River this week. (Rock Co. Sheriff's Office)

