Metro Ride bus shelters in Wausau get upgrades to be ADA-compliant

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bus shelters in the city of Wausau will get an upgrade.

Director of Metro Ride Matthew Rosenbloom-Jones said the current shelters have been around since the 90s. He explained they are beginning to decay and don’t meet the needs of people who use mobility devices.

“The new shelters will offer amenities such as seating and solar powered LED lights which will make them more inviting for riders to use during winter months when there is less daylight” said Rosenbloom-Jones.

The funding will be provided through Marathon County’s Elderly and Disabled Transportation Program.

Metro Ride has six locations: North Central Health Care and Sturgeon Bluff Apartments on the A route, Northcentral Technical College on the B route, Kannenberg Plaza on the D route, Marshfield Clinic on the I route and Horace Mann Middle School on the H route.

Rosenbloom-Jones said over the next few weeks, Metro Ride staff will perform finishing touches to the new shelters including installing seating and lighting.

