News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Major summer events have a positive impact on central Wisconsin tourism

In 2022, tourists spent a record-breaking $23.7 billion in Wisconsin
By Jade Flury
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Major events this summer are bringing in more business and tourism to central Wisconsin.

”Summer is when Wisconsin’s celebratory nature and our festive spirit kind of comes alive,” said Anne Sayers, the secretary-designee for the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

From the 2023 U.S. Senior Open to the Iola Car Show, summer events in central Wisconsin are bringing in a crowd.

“Certainly the summer season is where we see our highest volume of visitors,” said Sayers.

In 2022, Wisconsin had a record-breaking $23.7 billion in tourism.

“So that means that all of those dollars that are spent in hotels, and restaurants, and attractions, they generate tax revenue that stays here in the state for decision makers to make their decisions about how to spend it on behalf of Wisconsinites,” said Sayers.

Events across central and north central Wisconsin, including the Taste ‘N Glow Balloon Fest, Iola Car Show, and Hodag Country Festival, helped drive people staying overnight.

“We know that someone who stays overnight tends to spend about three times more than a day traveler,” said Sayers.

The final round of the U.S. Senior Open wrapped up on July 2. The week around the 4th of July is traditionally one of the busy weeks on the calendar.

“Iola Car Show is a really cool thing. People get pretty excited about it and it has a huge economic impact. Hodag Country is going to be another big one. U.S. Senior Open went off without a hitch. These are pretty special that we’re home to that here in Wisconsin,” said Sayers.

All of the counties in Wisconsin have had an increase in total economic impact year-over-year. The tourism outlook for 2023 looks promising.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackenzie Marken, 14
Forgotten Wisconsin Cold Cases: Mackenzie Marken - Keeping Hope
Jersey Mike’s planning to open up store in Rib Mountain
Taste 'N Glow (FILE0
Taste N’ Glow prepares for annual event, shuttle service routes released
The Eagles are heading on the road for what they say will be their "final" tour.
The Eagles announce their final tour after 52 years as a band
Hot air balloon fest kicks off tomorrow.
Fifty hot air balloons ready to take flight at Taste N’ Glow Balloon Fest

Latest News

Timberworks Lumberjack Show
Timberworks Lumberjack Show at Taste ‘N Glow Balloon Fest
A Rib Mountain sample ballot.
Rib Mountain could become a village, upcoming vote to decide
What residents are saying ahead of Rib Mountain's election on whether to become a village
Drought affecting farmers, but hope for a decent crop is not lost