Major summer events have a positive impact on central Wisconsin tourism

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Major events this summer are bringing in more business and tourism to central Wisconsin.

”Summer is when Wisconsin’s celebratory nature and our festive spirit kind of comes alive,” said Anne Sayers, the secretary-designee for the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

From the 2023 U.S. Senior Open to the Iola Car Show, summer events in central Wisconsin are bringing in a crowd.

“Certainly the summer season is where we see our highest volume of visitors,” said Sayers.

In 2022, Wisconsin had a record-breaking $23.7 billion in tourism.

“So that means that all of those dollars that are spent in hotels, and restaurants, and attractions, they generate tax revenue that stays here in the state for decision makers to make their decisions about how to spend it on behalf of Wisconsinites,” said Sayers.

Events across central and north central Wisconsin, including the Taste ‘N Glow Balloon Fest, Iola Car Show, and Hodag Country Festival, helped drive people staying overnight.

“We know that someone who stays overnight tends to spend about three times more than a day traveler,” said Sayers.

The final round of the U.S. Senior Open wrapped up on July 2. The week around the 4th of July is traditionally one of the busy weeks on the calendar.

“Iola Car Show is a really cool thing. People get pretty excited about it and it has a huge economic impact. Hodag Country is going to be another big one. U.S. Senior Open went off without a hitch. These are pretty special that we’re home to that here in Wisconsin,” said Sayers.

All of the counties in Wisconsin have had an increase in total economic impact year-over-year. The tourism outlook for 2023 looks promising.

